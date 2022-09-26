Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Motorcyclist critically injured in crash in Little Cottonwood Canyon

motorcycle crash bike accident motorbike generic file stock image photo graphic
MGN
motorcycle crash bike accident motorbike generic file stock image photo graphic
Posted at 6:22 PM, Sep 25, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-25 20:22:36-04

COTTONWOOD HEIGHTS, Utah — A motorcycle rider is in extremely critical condition after crashing in Little Cottonwood Canyon Sunday afternoon.

The crash occurred around 3 p.m. about three miles up the canyon.

No other vehicles were involved, and witnesses said the male rider was traveling fast and heading west, according to the Unified Police Department.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere