Motorcyclist critically injured in crash in Little Cottonwood Canyon

COTTONWOOD HEIGHTS, Utah — A motorcycle rider is in extremely critical condition after crashing in Little Cottonwood Canyon Sunday afternoon.
The crash occurred around 3 p.m. about three miles up the canyon.
No other vehicles were involved, and witnesses said the male rider was traveling fast and heading west, according to the Unified Police Department.
