Motorcyclist killed in crash on I-15 near Centerville

DAVIS COUNTY, Utah — A motorcycle rider died Saturday night after a crash on I-15 near Centerville.

The Utah Department of Transportation initially reported the crash around 9 p.m. near mile 322 on northbound I-15 near Glovers Lane. Three lanes were closed.

Utah Highway Patrol later announced that the crash was fatal and confirmed to FOX 13 News that one motorcyclist was dead.

UHP said northbound traffic will be limited to only one lane until about midnight.

Another motorcyclist was killed earlier Saturday in St. George.