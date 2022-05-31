Watch
Motorcyclist killed, passenger critically injured in crash with antelope on Utah highway

Chris Yarzab/CC BY 2.0/MGN; U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service via AP
File photo: Motorcycle crash; A pronghorn antelope running across a meadow in Arizona
Posted at 8:56 PM, May 30, 2022
GARFIELD COUNTY, Utah — One person died and another was critically injured when their motorcycle crashed into an antelope crossing a highway near Bryce Canyon Monday morning.

Both riders were on a single Harley-Davidson motorcycle heading west on State Route 12 when the accident occurred, according to the Utah Highway Patrol.

They were just a few miles west of Bryce Canyon City around 9:45 a.m. when the antelope jumped onto the road. The bike struck the antelope and lost control, and both people were ejected.

One of the riders died at the scene. His name has not been released, but UHP said he was male. He was the one operating the motorcycle.

The passenger was taken to a local hospital in critical condition, first by ambulance and then via medical helicopter.

Both riders were wearing helmets. UHP wrote in a press release that they were "heavily damaged."

Just a few days earlier, another biker was killed in a crash on a highway in eastern Utah. UHP said the victim in that case was not very experienced and crashed into a guardrail while attempting to take one of multiple sharp curves in the roadway in the area.

