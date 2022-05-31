Motorcyclist dies after crash on eastern Utah highway

CARBON COUNTY, Utah — A motorcycle rider was killed in a crash last week while riding with a group on U.S. Highway 191.

The Utah Highway Patrol said three bikers were heading north on the highway near mile marker 258, about 10 miles northeast of Helper, around 5 p.m. on Thursday when the accident occurred.

The area has multiple "S-turns," UHP said, and one of the riders failed to navigate one of the curves. She had a motorcycle learner's permit and reportedly did not have much experience.

The victim, a female rider whose name has not been released, lost control and crashed into the guardrail. She was then thrown off the bike and over the rail.

Despite lifesaving measures, she was pronounced dead at the scene.

This was one of multiple fatal crashes that have occurred in the past week.