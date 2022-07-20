Mountain lion attacks dog inside Pleasant Grove yard

PLEASANT GROVE, Utah — Police are warning residents to watch their small children and pets after a dog was attacked by a mountain lion in Cedar Hills on Tuesday.

READ: Utah wildlife officials offer tips to stay safe near mountain lions

In a social media post, the Pleasant Grove Police Department issued the warning Wednesday after the Utah Department of Wildlife Resources confirmed the attack.

Police said the dog was attacked while in a yard and not the nearby foothills.

Anyone using or walking near the Murdock Canal is urged to be cautious.

"Please be aware of your surroundings and know where small children are at all times. Please consider bringing pets in doors," the department wrote.

Last month, DWR officials trapped and euthanized a mountain lion that was seen in a Pleasant Grove neighborhood.