Murray neighborhood gets bizarre April Fools prank

MURRAY, Utah — Taylor Berger woke up and saw she had a notification on her Vivint security system. Someone had triggered the cameras in the early morning hours.

“I knew no one should be in front of our house at 4 am,” she said.

She watched the video and immediately began to scream, she said. Her husband, Danny came running.

“You could see that the person in a cape, unknown person, placed something on our porch,” she said.

The bizarre security footage had them both concerned.

WATCH: any guesses of what this man left on the doorsteps of a Murray neighborhood??

“I thought well, who wears a cape, and who wears a hat like that, and who has a briefcase and he had all three,” Danny said.

Danny decided to go outside and see what was left on their front doorsteps.

“He came back and said it’s a potato,” Taylor said as she began to laugh.

Quickly the couple realized their house wasn’t the only one that got “potatoed”.

“I went to work, and I was looking at everyone else’s front door and they all had potatoes,” Danny said.

The whole situation ended up giving the couple and their friends a good laugh, after they realized it was April Fool's Day.

“I honestly was worried it was worse than a potato, like is the potato going to explode,” Taylor said.

Now, the couple wonders who the man is and hope they can meet him.

“I want to meet him, I want to find out his background, like what’s going on, or why he’s doing it,” Danny said.