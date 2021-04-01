Gov. Cox signs executive order for 'returnship' to help out-of-work Utahns

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah Governor Spencer Cox has signed an executive order to direct several state agencies to find new opportunities and remove barriers for people who want to return to the workforce.

The executive order, which is called "Expanding Return to Work and Returnship Opportunities in Utah," acknowledges the loss of more than 122,000 jobs during the COVID-19 pandemic. It defines a a "returnship" as a work-based learning opportunity.

Agencies and organizations within the state's executive branch—including, but not limited to, the State Tax Commission, the National Guard, and the Board of Pardons and Parole—will be required to identify meaningful returnship opportunities, remove impediments to providing those opportunities and begin providing return-to-work and returnship opportunities whenever appropriate.

Those agencies will also be required to provide a semi-annual report about the number of returnships filled to the Governor's Office and the Governor's Office of Planning Budget.

The executive order grants exemptions to several agencies, including higher-education institutions, the Utah Board of Higher Education, the State Board of Education, some independent entities, the Attorney General's Office, the State Auditor's Office and the State Treasurer's Office.

Under the order, Utah's Board of Higher Education is required to direct all of Utah's public institutions of higher education to "consider what accommodations and assistance can be provided and marketed to those individuals looking to return to work."

