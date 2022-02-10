Murray woman shot by airsoft gun while on walk, police investigating

MURRAY, Utah — Murray Police are investigating a case involving a woman who says she was shot at and hit by an airsoft gun while walking her dog Tuesday.

“It was big, it was big, and then all of a sudden, boom, boom boom,” said Adrijana Cernjajev.

Cernjajev says her dog walk turned into her being targeted and attacked by a toy gun that she had no idea was a toy.

“I was scared that I could be killed in front of my daughter,” she said.

Cernjajev was walking on 4800 South with her daughter and her dog when the incident happened.

“I honestly I did, I thought ... that it was actual gun. Right here, it could have got in my eyes,” she said.

She reported the incident to Murray Police and they are now investigating but cannot confirm if this was tied to a TikTok challenge.

On Monday, Vernal Police arrested two juveniles after multiple people reported being shot at from a moving vehicle with an airsoft weapon.

FOX 13 News reported last month that a teen with autism was shot at while on the job collecting carts in a Magna Smith’s parking lot.

Police report that even though these are marketed as toys, the projectiles are capable of inflicting injury, and firing one at a person is a crime. The extent of the charges someone could face if caught varies.

“Does the victim think it’s a real firearm being pointed at them and can the projectiles cause bodily injury or death? It can range anywhere from assault to aggravated assault,” said Detective Gruendell with the Murray Police Department.

Police say these incidents create a good opportunity to talk to kids.

“Explain to them how dangerous this situation could be, you could have an interaction with someone from the public who carries a firearm and would protect themselves, you could interact with police who maybe don’t realize you have an airsoft gun and not a real firearm,” said Gruendell.

It’s even more dangerous if the airsoft gun has a painted tip. Gruendell explained they have seen some people paint over the orange, making it nearly impossible to tell it’s a toy.

“Then you’ve put yourself in what you think is a funny situation into a life-or-death situation, it’s not worth it,” said Detective Gruendell.

Murray Police says they are still trying to gather surveillance videos, maybe some from ring doorbells if there are any in the area.

As far as tips go, police say if someone is bragging about this, or posts a video of this challenge, that could help them find the suspects. Call local authorities if you have any information.