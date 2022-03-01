National Guard helicopters that crashed near Snowbird to be removed

AMERICAN FORK CANYON, Utah — A week after crashing just yards away from the Snowbird ski resort, two Black Hawk helicopters remain sitting on the mountain where they landed.

However, they may not be there much longer as officials said the National Guard has been cleared to remove the helicopters, an operation which could happen by the end of the week.

The investigative team from Alabama has apparently completed enough of its work that they have told the National Guard that the helicopters can be moved.

To get the UH-60 Black Hawks off the mountain, a CH-47 Chinook helicopter is expected to be called in from Nevada. Once overhead, the Chinook will use a sling to lift the helicopters out one-by-one.

The helicopters crashed during a winter training incident in American Fork Canyon on Feb. 22. None of the crew with the 2nd General Support Aviation Battalion, 211th Aviation Regiment were injured, but it's unknown if the helicopters can be used again in the future.