Native dancers share culture and identity ahead of Liberty Park PowWow

SALT LAKE CITY — Native American dancers appeared on Good Day Utah at FOX 13 News, sharing their traditions and perspectives on what it means to be Indigenous in Utah ahead of an upcoming PowWow.

"I think everyone should know that we're still here," said Navajo dancer Naomi Smith. "People still have this belief that Native Americans aren't here anymore, and I want everyone to know that, especially Utahns, that Native Americans are still here."

The dancers were promoting the PowWow happening Thursday, July 24, at Liberty Park in Salt Lake City. The event, sponsored by the Utah Native American Chamber of Commerce, will feature dancers from several tribal nations, including Navajo and Northern Ute. It runs from noon to 5 p.m. with free admission.

Seventeen-year-old Sebastian Renteria explained the significance of his grass dance regalia, which features distinctive fringes. "A long time ago, there used to be grass dance warriors, and they would go out before war and stomp down the grass," he said. "That's why grass dancers stomp hard when they dance."

Eight-year-old Carly Taylor, who introduced herself in the Navajo language, serves as First Attendant Youth Echoing Spirit Princess for 2025-2026. The young dancer will be entering third grade this fall.

Bobbi Smith, the current Miss Pandos, explained the significance of royalty at such gatherings. "They represent different groups," she said. "They advocate for different things. Advocate for the land, advocate for the environment."

She encouraged visitors to ask questions: "It's okay to ask questions. We'll tell you. Most people in the community will always tell you what it is."

Northern Ute drummer Daniel Cesspooch provided songs for the dancers using a 13-inch hand drum.

"For natives, every day is a gift. So we are celebrating every day," Cesspooch said. "We're gathering together as family. The people gather together, we sing and dance."

Cesspooch emphasized unity over division: "We're Utahns. We're all from Utah. Our powwows are simply a celebration where everyone's able to come, invited to come and dance. Meet someone new, make family."