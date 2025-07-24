Family devastated after multiple Summit County businesses destroyed by fire

FRANCIS, Utah — A morning fire in the small town of Francis on Thursday destroyed two businesses owned by the same family that sit adjacent to each other along Spring Hollow Road.



"I feel like I am just numb at this point," explained Farmhouse Flowers & Gifts owner Sydney Thompson. "I don’t know what the next steps are. What to do."



Thompson's store went up in flames along with Frontier Woodworks, which is owned by her father, Dusty Hatch.

Fire crews from South Summit, as well as Park City and the Wasatch Fire District, responded to the fire at around 9:30 a.m. and officials said both businesses are a total loss due to the fire.

Firefighters did manage to protect and save two other structures on the property, and Thompson shared how crews were able to recover some cash and some of her baby pictures from the cash register, as well as some flowers she planned to use this weekend for a funeral arrangement.

No one was hurt in the fire and its cause remains under investigation.



Thompson said it is the second time in about 20 years that Frontier Woodsworks has been wiped out by a fire, and suspects her father may call it a day and retire. She hasn’t figured out yet if she’ll remain in business.

