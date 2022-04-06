NBA does not anticipate moving All-Star Game from Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY — Speaking at the NBA Board of Governors meeting on Wednesday, league commissioner Adam Silver said he does not anticipate moving next year's All-Star Game from Salt Lake City even after Utah legislators voted to override a governor veto on a bill that restricts transgender students from participating in school sports.

Many in Utah feared the NBA would pull the game after having removed the same event from Charlotte in 2017 following a law passed requiring transgender people use restrooms in the state that matched the sex on their birth certificates.

However, Silver said there has been no discussion among league leaders about moving the game from Utah during the current meetings.

“I’m watching these bills throughout the country and in those states where we have teams that are operating, we’re working with directly with those teams," said Silver. "In this case, Ryan Smith, the principal governor of the team, and the Utah Jazz have come out against that legislation.

In addition, Silver believes the game can still take place in Salt Lake City despite the law that was passed on March 25.

"We find that in our conversations with Ryan that we can create an inclusive environment for our All-Star Game in Salt Lake City that will be welcoming for all our guests and for the diverse community in Utah as well.”

The 2023 NBA All-Star Game at Vivint Arena is scheduled for Feb. 19.