Never too late, person pays Orem for sign damage

OREM, Utah — Someone in Utah is proving it's never too late to right a wrong.

The City of Orem shared an interesting post to its Facebook page Tuesday, showing a letter sent to officials, along with a fan of $20 bills.

READ: Moose found wandering Park City condo complex

In the letter dated May 11, the person fessed up to mistakes made, presumably, years ago.

"As a teenager, I damaged 6-10 signs (mostly stop signs) that I would like to make amends for," the unidentified person wrote. "I talked with the gentlemen over the city signs a few months ago (I cannot remember his name), and he said it was probably about $200 worth of damage. I am including $300 just in case.

"Please accept this amount with my most sincere apologies."

WATCH: Young boy, UHP sergeant continue friendship years after rescue from near-drowning

In its post, the city expressed gratitude for the letter by using the George Eliot quote, "It is never too late to be what you might have been."

"We salute this individual for their honesty, decency, and civic spirit," the city wrote.