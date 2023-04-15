UDOT demolishes I-80 overpass at 1300 East; New bridge to be slid in

SALT LAKE CITY — Construction crews are close to completing the replacement of a busy bridge that crosses Interstate 80 in Salt Lake City.

I-80 has been closed between 700 East and Foothill Drive since Friday night and will remain closed until Monday morning. The Utah Department of Transportation has been building a new bridge at 1300 South. It's now completed, and between Friday night and Saturday morning, several excavators worked to demolish the old bridge.

UDOT

UDOT

Saturday night, UDOT will slide the newly constructed bridge into place. UDOT said this is called "Accelerated Bridge Construction, which they say reduces delays and closures.

I-80 is expected to re-open Monday at 5 a.m.

Chris Longhurst

1300 South in the area surrounding the overpass will remain closed for several more days, however, as crews work to connect the bridge to the existing road in the Sugar House area. It's expected to re-open Friday at 5 a.m

UDOT says the old bridge was build in 1960 and was "due for replacement."

The new bridge will include a new 17-foot-wide trail on the east side and a new sidewalk on the west side.

"It will provide a smoother ride for drivers and will enhance safety for people who walk and bike," a statement from UDOT read.