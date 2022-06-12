New arrest made in deadly apartment shooting investigation

SALT LAKE CITY — Salt Lake City Police have made another arrest in connection to a shooting at a Salt Lake City apartment complex on June 6.

In a press release sent to the media, SLCPD stated that Preston Luke Olson, 18, has been charged with Aggravated Robbery causing Serious Bodily Injury and Aggravated Burglary.

This is the third arrest made in relation to this shooting, with two other suspects, Erik Virgen, 18, and Malibu Rose Mawson, 20, having been arrested on Thursday.

According to probable cause statements obtained by FOX 13 News, Olson had told police that he, Virgen, Mawson, and Wheatley had a plan to assault and rob the residents of the apartment.

Mawson sent messages to one of the residents to make him think she was romantically interested in him, allowing her to get into the apartment and let the other suspects inside.

Once inside, Virgen and Wheatley drew their handguns from their waist and began attacking the residents while Olson searched the apartment for valuables.

Eventually, a fight broke out between Wheatley, Virgen, and the apartment residents, one of whom was able to get a hold of one of their guns and fire back.

Officers later arrived on scene to reports of multiple gunshot victims, finding Wheatley on the ground with multiple gunshot wounds. Despite lifesaving efforts, he was pronounced dead at the scene, prompting the investigation by the SLCPD Homicide Squad.

Olson, along with Mawson and Virgen, has been booked into the Salt Lake County Jail pending trial.

