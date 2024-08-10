New charges filed against Washington City shooting suspect

WASHINGTON CITY, Utah — Prosecutors filed new felony charges Monday against a 17 year-old suspect accused of shooting a man in a Washington City apartment complex back in June.

Simeon Gail Calnimptewa, 17, who is being tried as an adult, now faces three additional third-degree charges, due to new evidence that was discovered by investigators. He was previously charged back in July with Aggravated Murder and a eight additional felony charges.

According to court documents filed by the Washington County Attorney's Office, two guns that were found in Calnimptewa's bedroom at the time of his arrest, a Smith and Wesson .380 Handgun and a Walther PPQ 9mm Handgun, were found to have been stolen back in November 2023, after investigators traced the weapons' serial numbers to their original owners.

After tracing the numbers, they found that the two guns had been reported as stolen in two separate incidents, both times taken from a vehicle.

As FOX 13 News previously reported, Calnimptewa was arrested on June 30 after police were called to an apartment complex and found a man with gunshot wounds. The man was transported to St. George Regional Hospital, where he later died. Security footage showed Calnimptewa leaving the scene shortly after the incident.