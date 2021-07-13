New commemorative flag flying above Utah State Capitol

SALT LAKE CITY — A new flag is flying above the Utah State Capitol.

The 125th anniversary commemorative flag was hoisted on the east side of the Capitol building on Tuesday. Sen. Dan McCay, R-Riverton; Sen. Jake Anderegg, R-Lehi; Rep. Robert Spendlove, R-Sandy; and Lt. Governor Deidre Henderson helped to raise the commemorative flag, which flies below the official state flag.

The new flag marks the 125th anniversary of Utah's statehood, and will fly on Capitol Hill until the end of this year. It is not the new state flag, but a version that was considered by the legislature and ultimately given the "commemorative" status. Still, Sen. McCay said he hoped the flag would get the public excited about a new state flag design.

"The idea of having a commemorative flag is a great introduction to replacing and giving our state a new brand and new identity with a new flag," he said Tuesday. "The commemorative flag is a great opportunity to introduce people to something that is possible."

Utah's current flag has been criticized as a "state seal on a blue bedsheet." After years of trying, Sen. McCay successfully passed a bill to create a design committee to create a new flag. The goal of the committee is to take public input on designs. Ultimately, Sen. McCay said, he would like to see a public vote in 2022 on the new state flag design.