New details on AMBER Alert-related SLC kidnapping released

SALT LAKE CITY — An arrest report is shedding some new light on an AMBER Alert that was issued Friday when a woman allegedly kidnapped her non-custodial infant son.

The alert was issued Friday around 5 p.m. According to Salt Lake City Police, 28-year-old Madison Felts had taken the boy who is just under two months old during a visit a few hours prior. The child was in the state's official custody.

Felts and the baby were found just before 6 p.m., and she was arrested. Police added that the child is now safe.

According to court documents, Felts was booked on suspicion of misdemeanor intoxication, but nothing directly related to kidnapping. However, she has not yet been officially charged in court, so such charges are possible in the coming days.

The arrest report says Felts "has a history of alcohol abuse" and was "known to drink vanilla extract," according to Utah Division of Child and Family Services staff. She reportedly did so because she does not have valid identification to buy traditional alcoholic beverages.

Police say after the visit, and being told that the baby would be returned to DCFS, she asked a stranger for a ride — likely the driver of a vehicle that was initially included in the AMBER Alert.

Later that day, after dropping Felts off at a bus station, the driver saw the alert and called SLCPD, giving them information that helped them locate the suspect and victim.

When officers located Felts, they said she showed clear signs of being intoxicated, such as having trouble properly walking, standing and speaking. Police also said she "does not know where she is most of the time and did not understand the situation of what had happened either."

A judge granted Felts' release from jail Saturday morning with certain conditions she must abide by.