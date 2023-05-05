New mudslide closes Little Cottonwood Canyon again

LITTLE COTTONWOOD CANYON, Utah — For the second time this week, a mudslide has forced the closure of Little Cottonwood Canyon to traffic.

The Utah Department of Transportation says Friday's new mudslide occurred in the same location on SR-210 as the one that closed the road for nearly 24 hours beginning Tuesday.

According to UDOT, the mudslide was naturally occurring and it appeared much smaller than the 100-foot-wide slide that crossed the road days earlier.

There is no time for the road to be reopened as crews assess any hazards and begin cleanup.

