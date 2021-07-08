New mural hopes to spark conversations about anti-racism, Black joy, safety in Utah

A NEW MURAL IN SALT LAKE CITY IS PART OF A LARGER GOAL TO ADDRESS ANTI-RACISM IN THE COMMUNITY. — A new mural in Salt Lake City is part of a larger goal to address anti-racism in the community.

Utahn Conversations and The Patagonia Outlet partnered on the project in hopes of sparking critical conversations centered around anti-racism in the wake of George Floyd's murder last year.

The mural features local flowers such as the parry primrose, Wasatch penstemon and mountain sunflower as well as mountain ranges to represent the connection to Utah. Artist Blondine Jean-Packard was chosen by Patagonia to create the piece.

Utahn Conversations began facilitating community conversations about anti-racism and discussing ways the community could begin to heal together in a time of pain and confusion. About 200 people participated in the conversations with their friends and family.

"Utahn Conversations is a communal healing space. We aren't designed to grow alone," their website states. "This call to community conversation helps us to build pods of local support that foster growth, connection and healing. We're wired to connect and listen to each other's stories."

The mural depicts the participants' conversations about Black joy and safety for Utah communities.

The artwork is located at the Patagonia Outlet, 2292 Highland Dr. in Salt Lake City.