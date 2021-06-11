Police looking for person of interest in SLC Chabad hate crime

SALT LAKE CITY — Salt Lake City police are looking for help in identifying a person of interest in a hate crime at the Chabad Community Center.

A swastika was found carved into the front window of the building on May 16. The vandalism was found on the eve of the Jewish holiday of Shavuot.

Police released a photo Friday of a man they believe may be connected to the crime. They ask anyone who may be able to identify the man to contact the department or the FBI.

At the time, Rabbi Benny Zippel told FOX 13 that he did not believe the act had anything to do with the conflict between Israel and Palestinians living in the Gaza Strip.

"This is just yet another act of antisemitism and bigotry, and we as humans have failed again to love and accept one another in spite of what may be ideological differences," said Zippel.