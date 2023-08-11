New Sandy liquor store breaks opening day record

SANDY, Utah — There are plenty of reasons to break out the bubbly to toast the incredible opening of the brand new liquor store location in Sandy.

Newly-released figures show the Sandy store in the Little Cottonwood Shopping Center broke opening day records by bringing in nearly $118,000 in sales when doors opened to customers on July 31.

The new location not only showcases a colorful open-concept design that sets it apart from other liquor stores, but it features a "Utah Proud" aisle filled with local products.

"Utah Proud is focusing on all the distillers, brewers, and wine-makers in the state of Utah that are crafting amazing spirits," gin distiller Sara Sergeant explained.