New SLC school board member selected to replace former member charged with sex crimes

The Salt Lake City School District Board of Education has chosen a new member to represent Precinct 1 after the previous member resigned amid sexual misconduct charges.

Bryce Williams will fill the vacancy left by Joél-Léhi Organista, who was charged and arrested in early June on suspicion of sexually assaulting a minor and possessing child pornography. Organista stepped down two days later.

Williams was one of seven applicants, the district wrote Tuesday night in a press release. The seat is up for election in November 2022, and he will serve through the end of that calendar year.

“I am honored to have been chosen by the Board of Education tonight to represent Precinct 1 on the Salt Lake City School District Board of Education and to work alongside the families and students who live in my precinct,” Williams said in the release. “As we work our way out of the pandemic, I look forward to spending time face to face with families, students, teachers, and administrators; to hearing what their needs are; and to working collectively with the rest of the Board to address those needs.”

Salt Lake City School District Bryce Williams, the new school board member representing Precinct 1.

SLCSD says Williams grew up in the precinct that he will represent, and he currently lives in Rose Park with his wife.

He has a bachelor's degree in social work and a master's in educational leadership and policy, both from the University of Utah. He works for the Bennion Service Center at the U.

According to the district, Williams has been a member of local community groups for years, including:

