New U of U building offers safe space for campus victims

SALT LAKE CITY — It's been over four years since University of Utah student Lauren McCluskey was murdered by her ex-boyfriend on campus in 2018. Since her death, Lauren's mother has claimed one of the most concerning things about her daughter's case was that she didn't have a private place to be interviewed after bringing accusations of domestic violence to police.

"I think that could be a barrier to other young women who want to ask for help if they have to talk about some private matter in front of whoever is in the waiting area," said Jill McCluskey.

On Wednesday, the University of Utah unveiled its new public safety building, full of upgrades, including a better control room, new K-9 units, and increased privacy and security; but the most impactful change — soft interview rooms for victims and survivors.

"A modern police department needs to have areas that are soft for people that have just been traumatized or are victims of crime to be comfortable and go through a difficult process," said Keith Squires, Chief Public Safety Officer at the University of Utah.

The new building is the final one of about 30 recommendations made by Squires when he was called in by former university president Ruth Watkins to take part in an independent investigation on the school's response to McCluskey's pleas for help. Squires now serves as the Chief Safety Officer for the university and says he's proud of what the building will be able to do for the campus police and the community.

"One of the things that jumped out at me was the fact that the department needed a new facility that was designed to be used for victims and survivors of crime so they can be best served," Squires said.

After more than four years, Jill McCluskey is optimistic about the changes that have been made since her daughter's death.

"I think it's only positive, the personnel, the leadership, the support of the new president," she said. "I feel like, there's, there's more compassion for victims, there's more thoughtfulness."

Squires and McCluskey said the top priority for campus safety should be communication.

"Communicating, not only to our community, hearing from them and with all genuine intent having the work that we do and the services we provide reflect every member of this community so everyone attends here, works here, teaches here, visits here can feel safe and secure," Squires said.