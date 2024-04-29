New video shows explosions, fire caused by old dynamite detonations

HOLLADAY, Utah — Nearly one week after officials detonated old dynamite found in a Holladay home in an explosion that could be heard and seen for miles, newly released videos show exactly what happened behind the boom.

Video below shows fire consuming Holladay house after detonations:

"There is no way that was three sticks of dynamite," one responder was heard saying after the second detonation.

Tuesday afternoon, Teri Wojcik said she called in officials for help when she found chemicals in the basement of her home.

She began cleaning out the area after her husband's passing, a retired chemist at the University of Utah.

When officials began looking into the basement, they found two cases of unstable dynamite and expanded the response to the bomb squad.

Wojcik said her husband inherited the dynamite from his father when he died four decades ago.

After finding the explosives, officials determined they were too unstable to move and had to be detonated inside the home.

What commenced were hours of evacuations in the middle of the night, while Wojcik was given time to gather irreplaceable belongings and say goodbye to the home.

Around 4:30 a.m., more than 12 hours after Wojcik initially called for help, experts detonated the dynamite in a huge explosion that could be seen and heard from miles away.



Video from after the detonations shows just how devastating the explosion was, with the home completely flattened and deemed "uninhabitable" by authorities.

Now, Wojcik is working to rebuild her life with relatively nothing, saying the large incident "wasn't intended" and thanking the community for their support.

