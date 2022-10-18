New video shows Gabby Petito on last day she was seen alive, report says

JACKSON, Wyo. — New video from inside a Wyoming grocery story reportedly shows the last time Gabby Petito was seen in public alive.

The video obtained by Fox News Digital was taken inside a Whole Foods store in Jackson on Aug. 27, 2021, a little more than three weeks before Petito's body was found in the Bridger-Teton National Forest.

Petito's boyfriend, Brian Laundrie, admitted to killing his girlfriend in a letter written before committing suicide in Florida.

The surveillance video shows Petito and Laundrie walking the aisles of the store at around 2:30 p.m. In extended video on the Fox News Digital website, the couple was first seen in the parking lot, and then leaving in the van in which they traveled.

According to the report, the video was recovered by Jackson police after Petito was reported missing on Sept. 11. She was later found on Sept. 19, with the coroner ruling her death was a homicide by manual strangulation.