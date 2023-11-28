Newlywed bride identified as woman killed in head-on US 40 crash

FRUITLAND, Utah — The woman killed in a head-on collision near Strawberry Reservoir last week was a newlywed who had married her husband just four months ago.

Kelsie Remington was killed Friday afternoon near Fruitland when a pickup truck on U.S. 40 crossed over into oncoming traffic and slammed head-on into the car being driven by her husband, Chase.

The 21-year-old died at the scene, along with the pickup truck driver, 37-year-old Poul Larsen.

The couple had recently wed over the summer.

"Kelsie's light grew even brighter when she married the love of her life, Chase, just four months ago. She was over the moon to begin their life together, never shy to express her love for him to those around her," a GoFundMe page said.

Chase, a BYU student, remains hospitalized with injuries suffered in the crash.

Friends who organized the GoFundMe campaign say Remington's life insurance policy expired on her 21st birthday, while Chase "has a long road of recovery ahead."

The cause of the accident is not yet known, although the Utah Highway Patrol says Larsen may have been driving too fast on roads that were slick and icy at the time of the crash.

