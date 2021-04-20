Nine small Utah cities listed among top 20 in US to start a business

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah cities dominate a new list of the best small cities in the United States to start a business.

WalletHub compared more than 1,300 cities with fewer than 100,000 residents and measured each city on 20 key metrics to make the list.

"The data set ranges from small business growth rates and accessibility of financing to investor access and labor costs," a news release from WalletHub says.

St. George and Cedar City are at the top of the list, in the #1 and #2 spots. They're followed by Washington City (#4), Logan (#5), Midvale (#7), Clearfield (#9), Pleasant Grove (#15), Lehi (#18) and Orem (#19).

Full list:

Top 20 Small Cities to Start a Business



1. St. George, UT 11. South Bradenton, FL 2. Cedar City, UT 12. Redmond, OR 3. Williston, ND 13. Bend, OR 4. Washington, UT 14. Missoula, MT 5. Logan, UT 15. Pleasant Grove, UT 6. Aberdeen, SD 16. East Lake-Orient Park, FL 7. Midvale, UT 17. Carrollton, GA 8. Fort Myers, FL 18. Lehi, UT 9. Clearfield, UT 19. Orem, UT 10. Bozeman, MT 20. Cheyenne, WY

18 more of Utah's small cities were in the top 100 shown on the full list.