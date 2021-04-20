Nine small Utah cities listed among top 20 in US to start a business

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah cities dominate a new list of the best small cities in the United States to start a business.
WalletHub compared more than 1,300 cities with fewer than 100,000 residents and measured each city on 20 key metrics to make the list.
RELATED: Utah economy fared among best in US during pandemic, study finds
"The data set ranges from small business growth rates and accessibility of financing to investor access and labor costs," a news release from WalletHub says.
St. George and Cedar City are at the top of the list, in the #1 and #2 spots. They're followed by Washington City (#4), Logan (#5), Midvale (#7), Clearfield (#9), Pleasant Grove (#15), Lehi (#18) and Orem (#19).
RELATED: Utah among least safe states during pandemic, study finds
Full list:
Top 20 Small Cities to Start a Business
|1. St. George, UT
|11. South Bradenton, FL
|2. Cedar City, UT
|12. Redmond, OR
|3. Williston, ND
|13. Bend, OR
|4. Washington, UT
|14. Missoula, MT
|5. Logan, UT
|15. Pleasant Grove, UT
|6. Aberdeen, SD
|16. East Lake-Orient Park, FL
|7. Midvale, UT
|17. Carrollton, GA
|8. Fort Myers, FL
|18. Lehi, UT
|9. Clearfield, UT
|19. Orem, UT
|10. Bozeman, MT
|20. Cheyenne, WY
18 more of Utah's small cities were in the top 100 shown on the full list.