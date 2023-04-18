Watch Now
No additional flooding expected along Emigration Creek, officials say

Salt Lake City Department of Public Utilities<br/>
Posted at 11:37 AM, Apr 18, 2023
SALT LAKE CITY — Residents in one Salt Lake City neighborhood can breathe a sigh of relief after officials said Tuesday that they don't expect additional flooding in the area.

In a post to social media, the Salt Lake City Department of Public Utilities shared photos of the location near Emigration Creek that dealt with flooding last week. Flood control teams and volunteers worked around the clock Wednesday filling sandbags to protect homes in the Wasatch Hollow neighborhood.

Wasastch Hollow Flood

The creek overflowed and storm grates became clogged at Wasatch Hollow Park, which caused the flooding before the return of colder temperatures helped slow the snow runoff.

On Tuesday, the department said they don't anticipate more flooding after the removal of a metal obstruction inside Salt Lake County's Wasatch Hollow flood control facility.

New photos showed dry streets still lined by sandbags and water pumps remaining at park.

Sandbag Streets

The department said it will continue to closely monitor Emigration, Red Butte, City, and Parleys creeks.

In another effort to restrict flood control issues, Salt Lake County will be removing a failed bridge that spans Emigration Creek in Allen Park. The bridge was not functional and is at risk of collapsing into the creek.

Failed Bridge Allen Park

