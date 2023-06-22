No additional movement shown where Draper homes slid off cliff, builder says

DRAPER, Utah — City officials say there has been no additional movement in the area where two homes in a Draper neighborhood were destroyed after sliding off a cliff this spring.

In an update Thursday regarding activity surrounding the site in Hidden Canyon Estates, the city said the builders, Edge Homes, had installed inclinometers to monitor movement. So far, those instruments have not picked up additional movement.

Encardio Rite, a geotechnical instrumentation business, says an inclinometer "is a sensor used to measure the magnitude of the inclination angle or deformation of any structure."

In the overnight hours of April 22, two homes were captured on video sliding into the canyon below. As the homes were previously evacuated when they were deemed unsafe to live in, no one was injured during the incident.

The homes located at 2463 and 2477 East Springtime Road had been fenced off late in 2022 due to structural issues. Following the incident, the remaining parts of a nearby home were also demolished.

In the recent update, the city said Edge Homes has begun a first phase of shoring up the slide zone, including installing large beams called "soil nails" around the walls and under the road.

After the area is stabilized, backfilling will get underway.

While the area is being shored up for longer-term plans, debris remains in the area, continuing the closure of nearby trails. Until the slide zone is stabilized, the city said equipment can't be brought in to clear the debris.