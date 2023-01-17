No injuries after truck crashes into Midvale building

MIDVALE, Utah — For the second time in one day, a vehicle crashed into a place of business in Utah.

Around 6 p.m., a truck drove into the front of a "community donation center" in Midvale, located in a plaza near the intersection of State Street and Fort Union Blvd. (7200 South).

Jeff Tavss | FOX 13 News

Unified Police Sgt. Melody Cutler said the driver, who was male, was headed southbound on State Street when he made a hard-right turn for an unknown reason, then crashed into the building.

Nobody was injured in the incident.

Cutler added that the driver did not show any signs of impairment. An investigation is underway into how the crash happened. The truck had been removed from the building by 7:30 p.m.

Jeff Tavss | FOX 13 News

Earlier Monday, a driver crashed into a business in Tooele. The apparent accident led to one employee dying from her injuries and another employee being critically injured.