No injuries following Eagle Mountain school bus accident

EAGLE MOUNTAIN, Utah — Officials say no one was injured after a school bus full of students was involved in a multi-vehicle accident in Eagle Mountain Monday.

At least three cars were also involved in the accident that occurred around 3 p.m. on Pony Express Parkway near Wycliffe Way.

No one on the bus or in the other vehicles was injured.

Traffic is being diverted from the accident scene, with residents being asked to find alternate routes.