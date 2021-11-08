Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

No injuries following Eagle Mountain school bus accident

items.[0].image.alt
Associated Press
AP0009040635.jpg
Posted at 4:26 PM, Nov 08, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-08 18:29:54-05

EAGLE MOUNTAIN, Utah — Officials say no one was injured after a school bus full of students was involved in a multi-vehicle accident in Eagle Mountain Monday.

WATCH: Woman killed after hit by car in Salt Lake City

At least three cars were also involved in the accident that occurred around 3 p.m. on Pony Express Parkway near Wycliffe Way.

No one on the bus or in the other vehicles was injured.

READ: Semi crashes into Lindon house after veering off I-15

Traffic is being diverted from the accident scene, with residents being asked to find alternate routes.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere