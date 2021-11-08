No injuries following Eagle Mountain school bus accident

EAGLE MOUNTAIN, Utah — Officials say no one was injured after a school bus full of students was involved in a multi-vehicle accident in Eagle Mountain Monday.
WATCH: Woman killed after hit by car in Salt Lake City
At least three cars were also involved in the accident that occurred around 3 p.m. on Pony Express Parkway near Wycliffe Way.
No one on the bus or in the other vehicles was injured.
READ: Semi crashes into Lindon house after veering off I-15
Traffic is being diverted from the accident scene, with residents being asked to find alternate routes.
A school bus and 3 other cars were involved in an accident on Pony Express Pkwy near Wycliffe Way. No injuries were reported. Sheriff's Deputies are currently diverting traffic down Sparrowhawk Circle/Way. Eagle Mountain residents are advised to please find an alternate route. pic.twitter.com/NpV88qbVea— Eagle Mountain City (@eaglemtncity) November 8, 2021