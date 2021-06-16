Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

No water means no Fourth of July fireworks in Park City

items.[0].image.alt
Park City
Park City Fireworks.jpg
Posted at 3:03 PM, Jun 16, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-16 17:03:12-04

PARK CITY, Utah — Blame the water, or lack of it, for the cancellation of this year's Fourth of July fireworks show in Park City.

READ: Record heat and drought may lead to fireworks ban statewide

Officials confirmed Wednesday that the city's annual fireworks display is a no-go for the second straight year because of current drought conditions, and the desire not to waste valuable water on show preps and the possibility of fires caused by wayward fireworks.

Linda Jager, the city's Community Engagement Manager, told FOX 13 the show was canceled. The worldwide COVID pandemic forced the city and most other locations to cancel fireworks in 2020.

READ: Eagle Mountain bans fireworks amid drought, wildfire season

Due to the extreme drought conditions, fireworks are currently banned on all state and unincorporated business lands. On Tuesday, Utah Gov. Spencer Cox warned that fireworks are "just not worth it this year."

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere