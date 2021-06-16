Eagle Mountain bans fireworks amid drought, wildfire season

EAGLE MOUNTAIN, Utah — A city in Utah County announced Tuesday that it is banning fireworks this summer.

Eagle Mountain City Hall posted on Facebook that the ban is being enacted due to "persistent dry conditions, high winds, warmer temperatures and limited water resources."

State law only allows fireworks from July 2-5, July 22-25, on New Year's Eve and Chinese New Year's Eve. But in Tuesday night's meeting, the Eagle Mountain City Council approved a resolution to prohibit fireworks during the Independence Day and Pioneer Day celebrations.

The post also stated that the council "further restricted open flame fires in undeveloped areas" to reduce the risk of wildfires. Fires will still be allowed in in private, residential landscaped areas with firepits.

"The City is currently exploring options to provide some form of entertainment during the holiday celebrations. We will provide more information as it becomes available," the city wrote.

