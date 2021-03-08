Noisy nights for Southern Utah due to military jet exercises

ST. GEORGE, Utah — Residents in southern Utah should invest in some ear plugs to get a good night's sleep over the next 10 days.

The U.S. Air Force announced it will be conducting Red Flag 21-2 out of Nellis Air Force Base in Nevada through March 19.

During the exercises, more than 80 aircraft are expected to leave the base twice a day during Red Flag. The Air Force said the jets may stay up in the air for up to five hours at a time.

Night launches to train for nighttime combat operations will be included in the drills.

The St. George News reports Red Flag gives aircrew an opportunity to experience advanced, relevant and realistic combat-like situations in a controlled environment to increase their ability to complete missions and safely return home. It also prepares maintenance personnel, ground controllers, space and cyber operators to support those missions within the same tactical environment.