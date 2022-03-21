Noose-like rope found at Eagle Mountain construction site

EAGLE MOUNTAIN, Utah — An object that appeared to be a noose was found at an Eagle Mountain construction site that has been the target of previous racist vandalism.

The Utah County Sheriff's Office said the rope was discovered on the site of the Meta data center that is currently under construction. After the noose was found, crews were sent home for the day.

"We strongly condemn and have zero tolerance for hate, racism or bigotry in any form, and we have a clear anti-harassment, anti-discrimination policy," said a statement from Mortenson, the company overseeing construction on the site.

Work was halted at the site in November after two incidents of racism were found within weeks of each other. A racial slur was first found inside a portable bathroom, followed by additional graffiti that was discovered a week later.

At the time, Mortenson offered a $50,000 reward for information leading to the identification of the people responsible for the vandalism. The company said the reward has since doubled to $100,000.

"We empathize with the many men and women working on this project whose values are not represented by what has occurred," the statement said. "Mortenson is committed to creating and upholding a culture of inclusion, fostering a diverse workforce, and to maintaining an environment where safety, dignity, and respect for everyone on our project is paramount.”

Mortenson said it is working with local law enforcement as well as a private investigator on the case.