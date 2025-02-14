North Ogden seniors get special delivery from some furry friends

NORTH OGDEN, Utah — Seniors at an assisted living facility in North Ogden got a special delivery on Thursday from some furry friends. The Golden Bark Foundation, a non-profit based in Ogden, visited The Auberge to spread love this Valentine's Day.

Valentine's Day means different things to different people.

"It just gives you that opportunity to show your love to anybody,” said Susan Fisher, in her third year living at the facility. "It’s just nice that people think about us and we're not forgotten."

Residents received treats and happy mail from volunteers who wanted to make their day a little brighter. They had collected cards and distributed them to seniors.

"It really made my heart feel really warm because you know here, I don’t have any family in Utah,” said Fisher.

All of this happened because the Golden Bark Foundation stepped up to make a difference.

"I came here last year for Valentine’s Day and I remember the people here, and I just didn’t want to miss it,” said volunteer Vanessa Helton.

Seth Schilling is the executive director of the Golden Bark Foundation. The group cares for and finds forever homes for senior dogs. Last week, we showed you how they were collecting cards to give to seniors for Valentine’s Day, and this is what all of that was for.

They were able to collect over 200 cards to give to seniors at this facility and another in Salt Lake City.

"That’s the only way we're going to keep the love spreading because we need a lot of love around here,” added Fisher.

And of course, some sweet senior dogs came by to give out cards, too. Since Fisher can't live with her dogs anymore, having Aries and Tito visit was extra special.

"I think they give you the most," she said, "it’s all love and unconditional love."