Ogden non-profit comforts seniors on Valentine's Day with dogs

OGDEN, Utah — A non-profit in Ogden is trying to make this Valentine’s Day feel extra special for seniors in our community.

Seth Schilling started the Golden Bark Foundation a couple of years ago.

"It started with one senior dog we adopted back in 2015 that needed a home, and we saw her out to the end and realized how special that bond was to be their last home, their last stop, especially in a moment when they needed humans the most and we stepped up,” she said.

They help dogs who are 7 years or older find a furr-ever home, and now are doing something special for a different category of seniors.

"We see senior citizens and senior dogs kind of in the same arena. Sometimes, they're forgotten just like senior dogs and we want to make sure they feel love that day," said Schilling.

This is their second year collecting Valentine’s Day cards to senior citizens at senior facilities.

"Last year, we got probably about 100 and we were able to pass them out to 2 facilities, we brought some of our dogs, we visited with them,” added Schilling.

She has about 80 cards now, but plans to surpass last year's number in the next week.

"Hope you have an amazing day, I love when they have notes in them,” said Schilling.

They also have Ogden groups and businesses collecting cards.

"A lot of them are from our volunteers, our community that follows us on social media, we had our first one come from out of state today,” she added.

Hoping that seniors can see that people care and get their dose of doggy cuddles too.

If you want to be part of this project to spread a little extra joy this Valentine’s Day, you can make cards like these of your own, and mail them by Feb 12. to PO Box 13482, Ogden UT 84412, or reach out to Golden Bark Foundation on social media or through their website to find a drop-off location in Salt Lake City or Roy.