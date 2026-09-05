North Salt Lake neighbors gather for 9/11 Day of Service

NORTH SALT LAKE, Utah — Tucked away at Porter's Landing on the edge of the Jordan River, North Salt Lake neighbors were hard at work early Saturday morning. Each volunteer pulled weeds and thistles, eventually filling several large black trash bags. The volunteers made sure to gather each piece of trash they could find on the bike paths and near the river.

"I think it's better that our trails are nice so that way people can enjoy it when they walk on the trails," Paisley Kushlan, one of the volunteers, said.

KSTU

She came with her siblings and parents, ready to clean up their community. It's the annual 9/11 Day of Service and in North Salt Lake, they hosted a trail clean up day. This day of service happens across the country as communities unite, give back and show positive action as they remember the 9/11 attacks and the sacrifices that so many people made for the country.

"I think it was good for our children to get out into the community and think outside themselves and think about others," Emily Kushlan, Paisley's mom, said.

KTNV

In North Salt Lake, this day of service goes beyond just this Saturday. They've been focused on cleaning up their trails all throughout the summer with more clean up events to come in the month of September.

“It’s been going great, we’ve had lots of people out in all the different parks and trails," Ryan Oakes, a member of the North Salt Lake Trails Committee, said.

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On September 12, they'll be hosting the 13th annual 'Get to the River' Festival where they'll paddle or kayak down the Jordan River and end at Porter's Landing.

"We'll do things like today where we clean up the Jordan River and next week we'll paddle down the river," Oakes said. "So we're doing all sorts of river events in September."

KTNV

For more information on the clean up events and North Salt Lake volunteer opportunities, click here.