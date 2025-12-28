1 person ejected, another severely injured in South Jordan car crash

SOUTH JORDAN, Utah — Three people, including a baby, were taken to the hospital after a car crash in South Jordan Saturday evening.

South Jordan Police said that around 5:45 p.m., an SUV traveling north on 2700 West ran a red light near 11400 South and collided with another SUV, then hit two utility poles and a power box.

The passenger in the front seat of the first SUV was ejected. They and they driver were taken too the hospital with injuries ranging from severe to critical.

A 5-month-old child was in the back seat and was taken to Primary Children's Hospital. Officials said the baby's injuries were minor and they are in good condition.

The driver of the first SUV, who allegedly ran the light, is being investigated for driving under the influence. Police believe the driver may have also been speeding.

The driver of the second vehicle sustained minor injuries and ramained at the scene.

Rocky Mountain Power's website shows approximately 700 customers without power in the area, caused by the crash. RMP gave 10:30 p.m. as the estimated time for power to be restored.