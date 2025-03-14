Watch Now
10-year-old taken to the hospital after being struck by car in Eagle Mountain

EAGLE MOUNTAIN, Utah — A 10-year-old girl has been taken to the hospital after being struck by a car in Eagle Mountain Thursday evening.

Officials confirm the child was struck at around 5:00 p.m. on Woodbury Lane near the border of Eagle Mountain and Saratoga Springs. She was taken to the Primary Children's Hospital in Lehi for her injuries.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation, the driver is cooperating with the investigation at this time.

