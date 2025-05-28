19-year-old construction worker killed on Eagle Mountain site

EAGLE MOUNTAIN, Utah — A construction worker is dead following an accident involving a piece of heavy machinery. The worker wasn't named by officials but was 19 years old.

According to the Utah County Sheriff's Office, the accident happened at 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday at a construction site on Blackbird Drive.

Investigators say that the 19-year-old worker jumped into a trench and wasn't spotted by the worker inside an excavator. A spotter for the operator allegedly tried to warn him of the worker in the trench, but wasn't able to.

Detectives say the worker was hit in the head by the machinery and died on the scene. The Occupational Safety and Health Administration was called to the scene to investigate.

FOX 13 News is in contact with officials and will update this article when we learn more.