2 people rescued by first responders after falling through ice on Mantua Reservoir

MANTUA, Utah — Two people were ice fishing on Mantua Reservoir Sunday afternoon when they fell into the freezing water and had to be rescued.

Mantua Police said the man and woman were fishing with friends when the ice started to crack beneath them, and they fell through around 1:30 p.m. Officers and firefighters responded with flotation devices and got them both out, along with help from bystanders.

They were both medically evaluated and left the scene on their own.

"We’d like to thank the citizens who assisted us with the ice rescue. They were the true heroes!" the police department said in a press release. "We are strongly urging people to stay off the ice as the weather warms up. We understand the desire to ice fish is there but it’s not worth the potential of getting injured or possibly worse."

