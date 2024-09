SALT LAKE CITY — The Granite School District says two of their buses were significantly damaged following them colliding early Wednesday morning.

The two buses were in the "staging area" of 2000 West Parkway Boulevard preparing for their routes when the collision happened. Officials say one bus was stopped when the other rear ended it. It isn't known at this time why the crash happened.

No children were on the buses at the time of the collision and both drivers were uninjured in the incident.