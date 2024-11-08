Watch Now
58-year-old man arrested for pointing BB-gun at people in Liberty Park

SALT LAKE CITY — Salt Lake City Police have announced the arrest of a 58-year-old man following him assaulting people in Liberty Park and pointing a BB-gun that resembled an actual firearm at 5 people.

According to court documents obtained by FOX 13 News, the incident happened Thursday at 2:45 p.m. Officers say that the suspect, 58-year-old Rafael Manzanilla Perez, was approaching people in the park and struck one man with his fist before brandishing a gun and pulling it out.

The witnesses told police that Perez pointed the firearm at 5 people yelling at them in a language that the witnesses didn't understand. Witnesses then tackled the suspect and removed the gun and a knife from his possession.

When officers arrived they detained Perez. They say he originally tried to give them a fake birth date so they had to identify him through police records.

Perez could face 5 counts of aggravated assault and one charge of providing false information to a peace officer.

