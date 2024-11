Update: As of 8:35 a.m. all lanes appear to be clear and traffic is flowing.

Original Article:

Utah Highway Patrol is currently responding to a seven-vehicle crash that has shut down two lanes of northbound Interstate 15 in Draper.

The crash happened near the intersection with 14600 South in Salt Lake County. According to officials, there were no serious injuries in the crash and everyone at the scene declined medical help.

Crews are working on opening up the two closed-down lanes.