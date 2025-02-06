72-year-old Utah woman dies following crash near Eden

EDEN, Utah — A 72-year-old woman is dead following a crash north of Eden on Highway 158. That's according to the Weber County Sheriff's Office.

The Weber County Sheriff's Office tells FOX 13 News that they were called to the crash at around 7:45 p.m. Wednesday. Deputies say the crash involved two vehicles: a car and an SUV.

Two people were involved in the crash including a 31-year-old man and a 72-year-old woman who died from her injuries. The name of the woman is being withheld until the next of kin can be notified by authorities.

The roadway was shut down for several hours while the crash team investigated the crash. Currently, it is unknown what caused the crash.

FOX 13 News has reached out to authorities and will update this article when we learn more.