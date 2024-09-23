Watch Now
What caused a fire that left 8,000 people without power Monday morning

Rocky Mountain Power
Update: As of 9:45 a.m. power has been restored to the area according to Rocky Mountain Power.

Original Article:

More than 8,000 people are without power in Centerville, Utah, and the surrounding areas following a fire at a substation.

According to Rocky Mountain Power, the outages were first reported at 7:41 a.m. due to a substation problem. 8,056 customers are listed as having no power.

They tell FOX 13 News that a fire at the Parris substation off Legacy Highway is to blame for the outage. South Davis Metro Fire says the cause of the fire was transformers at the substation blowing out.

The fire is out.

The outage also caused some concern with the local refinery letting off black smoke Monday morning. However, South Davis Metro Fire says that the smoke was due to a normal flare-off operation to relieve pressure.

The utility company expects the issue to be resolved for all customers by 11:00 a.m.

