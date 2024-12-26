80-year-old hiker dies following fall on Mount Olympus Trailhead

HOLLADAY, Utah — Salt Lake County Search and Rescue say they have recovered the body of a hiker who died following a fall on the Mount Olympus Trailhead.

According to officials, they were notified of the body located about a mile into the trailhead at 3:20 p.m. Christmas day. First Responders were able to get to the body but pronounced the victim dead at the scene.

Investigators say the victim died as a result of a fall he sustained while hiking. The victim is 80-year-old William Thomas.

FOX 13 News has reached out to officials and will update this article when we learn more.