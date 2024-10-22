90 families displaced following "suspicious" explosion at Lehi apartment building

LEHI, Utah — Lehi Police say that 90 families are out of their homes now following an explosion at an apartment building early Tuesday morning.

According to the department, the explosion happened at 4:10 a.m. at the Lehi Tech Apartments at 200 S 1350 Street. The explosion occurred in an apartment occupied by a husband and wife both of whom sustained minor injuries from debris. No other injuries are currently reported.

Lehi Police

Due to the explosion, water damage from the sprinkler system impacted apartments located below the affected unit. That has forced 90 families to be evacuated from the building. The Red Cross is currently working to provide help to those displaced.

The building will remain evacuated until the fire suppression system is restored and the apartments are deemed safe for re-entry.

Police say the cause of the explosion is under investigation and is currently considered suspicious.

FOX 13 News has reached out to police for more information and will update you when we learn more.